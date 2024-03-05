Annexation election in Patterson is creating a stir. Will April vote be held or not?

The city of Patterson has its own “election” business to address Tuesday, separate from the California Primary.

The City Council is set for a special meeting Tuesday evening, March 5. It will reconsider a decision it made last week that put a hold on the April 9 annexation vote for the 1,300-acre Zacharias and Baldwin Road development, which could add 15,000 residents to the city.

The Feb. 28 decision putting a pause on the annexation vote came as a surprise to the developers. But the council will now consider a resolution rescinding that decision. A closed session is set for 6 p.m. and then the council will meet in open session to consider going forward with the April 9 special mail ballot election.

Agenda materials did not give a reason for the proposed reversal.

The council would ask the Stanislaus County elections office to send mail ballots to residents within the annexation boundaries.

City Manager Ken Irwin said at last Wednesday’s meeting that the city was facing a $60 million shortfall in the infrastructure costs for the Zacharias-Baldwin project, planned on the north edge of Patterson. In the worst case, the shortfall could be $100 million, Irwin said.

Top city officials said the city needs to talk with developers about their obligations and revise development fees that have not been updated since 2006.

City legal staff said uncertainties about the development had come to the city’s attention. In addition, the city had not reached an agreement with people in the Ivy-Rose ranchette neighborhood who have concerns about being annexed to Patterson.

The ambitious Zacharias-Baldwin project calls for 5,391 residential dwellings and would add 855,000 square feet of retail development, along with 6.9 million square feet of business park space to continue expansion of the city’s employment base. The plans also include schools, parks, recreational facilities and the possibility of a hospital.

Patterson’s population could approach 40,000 with the residential portion of the project that’s intended to address concerns the city doesn’t house enough workers to bring in more industries.

Mayor Michael Clauzel said last week that the proposed annexation is the most important development in the city’s history, but the city needs to leave behind the bad development agreements of the past.

Sara Lytle-Pinhey, executive director of the Local Agency Formation Commission, gave the city a reason to hold the April 9 election. Lytle-Pinhey’s letter to the city Feb. 27 said a delay would be contrary to state law because the annexation was approved by the regional land use commission last July and a 30-day reconsideration period expired.

“The remaining annexation proceedings are dictated by law,” her letter said.

City staff disagreed with that assessment last week.