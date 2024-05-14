Anne Donworth responds: My record of success on civic projects shows I deserve your vote.

To the voters in the 76th District:

I never aspired to be a politician. I devoted my career to helping the people of Central Kentucky in nonprofit arts, healthcare, education, and civic infrastructure while building genuine relationships and trusted partnerships within our community. My most recent work for the Lexington Public Library showed me how broken our state legislature is. While fighting against book banning measures (which disproportionately affect LGBTQ+ and people of color), public pension cuts, and library funding cuts, I realized that Frankfort does not represent the Kentucky I adore.

My record of success includes the Marksbury Family Branch Library, Undesign the Redline exhibit at Central Library, gun safety advocacy through Advocates for a Safer Kentucky, advocating for public parks, and my engagement in hundreds of community-based projects. I am an active listener and strategic thinker who believes in finding upstream solutions to downstream problems.

The top issues facing our Commonwealth are women’s reproductive health and public schools. As the only woman — and only parent — in this race, these issues are deeply personal for me, and I will fight to ensure access to reproductive care and public education for all.

I will always work for the people of Lexington and Fayette County with integrity and passion to do what is right for Kentuckians, and I humbly ask for your vote so that I can continue to fight for our future.

Anne Gay Donworth is a candidate in the Democratic primary for the 76th House District.