Anne Arundel County police investigating fatal shooting

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department (AACPD) was investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

AACPD said the man was shot Monday afternoon in the 100 block of Bon Air Ave. in Brooklyn Park. He had serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police are asking anyone with information to call (410) 222-4731.

