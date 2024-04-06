Annaka Trudell bound over for trial after allegedly killing 33yo woman over drugs

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The 20-year-old Wisconsin woman charged in connection with her alleged involvement in the death of 33-year-old Ashley Calo was back in Fond du Lac County Court on Friday.

Annaka Trudell, 20, had a preliminary hearing and is bound over for trial. Trudell’s lawyer tried to get her first-degree intentional homicide charge dropped, but a Fond du Lac County Circuit Judge denied that request.

