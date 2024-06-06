In Anna Paulina Luna’s reelection bid, a controversy over Florida beaches

When Anna Paulina Luna makes noise, it’s often because she’s at the center of the national controversy of the day. Last month, she showed up to former President Donald Trump’s felony trial in Manhattan. Last year, she stood as one of the holdouts to the speaker of the House’s confirmation.

But recently, a local matter has drawn attention in Luna’s fight for reelection in November: Pinellas County beach renourishment.

It’s the rare issue where the representative of Florida’s 13th Congressional District — home to some of the state’s signature beaches — could have disproportionate sway.

For years, there’s been a standoff between Pinellas beach communities and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The feds say they won’t add sand to eroding public beaches unless nearby property owners sign perpetual easements allowing public access to their land. Many landowners are refusing, meaning beaches in need of sand are slowly washing away.

Luna opposes the federal government’s stance. Her Democratic rivals don’t like how she’s handling the situation.

“We do not need somebody whose idea of addressing the beach renourishment issue is to tell the Army Corps of Engineers, ‘We’re going to defund you if you don’t help us.’ That is not leadership, it’s not government,” Democrat Whitney Fox said at a candidate forum last month in Dunedin. “We need someone who is level-headed to go to D.C. who understands the issues of the district.”

Historically, opposition to the federal government’s stance has been bipartisan. Luna’s predecessor, Democrat Charlie Crist, also criticized the Corps’ renourishment policy, calling it “unconscionable” and “unwise” in a 2022 letter. A pair of state lawmakers, one Democrat and one Republican, also publicly condemned the Corps’ renourishment policy earlier this year.

But Luna has taken her opposition further than others. The first-term Republican sponsored a budget amendment earlier this year that would have reduced the salary of Michael Connor, the assistant secretary of the Army for civil works, to $1. It failed in the House. Another Luna budget proposal to stop funding the enforcement of the Corps’ renourishment policy passed the House, but has yet to be taken up in the U.S. Senate.

Fox, a former spokesperson for the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority, is one of five Democrats running in the primary hoping to unseat Luna. Her criticism of Luna came in response to a question about climate change at the May candidate forum. (Luna is staunchly opposed to the Democratic Party’s climate agenda in Washington.)

Fox, in a statement to the Times this week, said that she would urge the Army Corps to grant exceptions for local landowners.

“Attempting to defund and cut the salaries of the Army Corps and personnel is childish, performative, and does not lead to results,” Fox said.

When asked, other Democratic challengers hoping to unseat Luna also said they would handle the issue more delicately than Luna has.

Liz Dahan, a former partner at a Washington, D.C., business advisory group, wrote in an emailed statement that she understands why the Army Corps is requiring easements. Creating a public-private partnership that would advocate for local beach renourishment could be a solution, Dahan said.

John Liccione, a technology executive, criticized Luna in a statement for being “ineffective” on the issue. He wrote that the Corps and Congress should “work together as reasonable adults” to change the policy.

Sabrina Bousbar, a former adviser for the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, called beach renourishment an “expensive band-aid.” She wrote in a statement that she would invest in longer-term solutions such as dune restoration.

A fifth candidate, former pilot Mark Weinkrantz, did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

In response to the criticism from Democrats, Luna fired back.

“It is ... disappointing to see political ‘opponents’ resort to deceitful rhetoric that demonstrates their lack of insight into how Washington works instead of focusing on real solutions for the people of Pinellas,” Luna wrote in a statement. “I am determined to find a practical solution to this problem and will use every tool at my disposal, including defunding the Corps if necessary, to complete these critical projects.”

Local Democrats have tried being nice to the feds before. Last year, a local delegation pleaded their case to Biden administration officials. So far, nothing has come of it.

“To protect lives and ensure our national investment now and into the future, Perpetual Easements are required on private lands necessary for full construction of the project in accordance with applicable laws,” an Army Corps spokesperson wrote in an email.

Last month, Pinellas officials announced they would replenish some of the county’s beaches using local dollars — essentially taking matters into their own hands. But with the feds refusing to back down, the future of much of the region’s coastline remains up in the air.