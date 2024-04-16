Anna Paulina Luna again raises less than a Democratic opponent

For the second fundraising period in a row, Republican U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has failed to post the largest fundraising total in the race for Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

Luna took in about $169,000 in contributions from individuals across three committees in the first quarter of 2024.

That’s shy of the nearly $200,000 total in such contributions posted by Democrat Whitney Fox.

Liz Dahan and Sabrina Bousbar, two other Democratic challengers, also each collected six figures in contributions during the first quarter.

Seven Democrats in all have filed to challenge Luna, an outspoken conservative who represents much of Pinellas County. The primary to decide Luna’s opponent will be held Aug. 20. Luna does not currently have a primary challenger.

National Democrats took a small victory lap after candidates posted their fundraising totals.

“Anna Paulina Luna’s consistently weak fundraising numbers and inability to connect with voters is no surprise given her continued focus on culture wars instead of the actual issues top of mind for Floridians,” wrote Lauryn Fanguen, a spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

The Luna campaign downplayed the recent fundraising reports in a statement.

“Rep. Luna does not have a serious ‘opponent,’” a campaign spokesperson wrote. “The fundraising numbers of her ‘opponents’ don’t mean anything.”

Luna reported some $636,000 cash on hand in this latest quarter, which is more than twice that of Fox, her closest rival. While her Democratic challengers will have to spend money on their crowded primary, Luna can stockpile cash until the fall.

Dahan, a former partner at a Washington, D.C., business advisory group, posted nearly $117,000 in contributions from individuals despite entering the race officially in late March. Bousbar, a former adviser for the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, posted a tally of about $120,000 in such contributions. She filed to enter the race in late January.

Fox, a former communications director for the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority, has proven to be the most prolific fundraiser of any Democrat. She’s also snagged endorsements from prominent local Democrats, like former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman and U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor.

Other Democrats running to unseat Luna include former pilot Mark Weinkrantz, technology executive John Liccione, former paralegal Peter Owen and self-described digital creator Tony D’Arrigo.

Weinkrantz raised about $20,000 from individuals and loaned himself another $120,000. Liccione raised $360 in the second quarter.

Fundraising filings for Owen and D’Arrigo were not available as of Tuesday.