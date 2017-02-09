Anna Nicole Smith's Sisters Say They're Still Looking for Closure: 'I Feel Like I Got Robbed'

Ten years after Anna Nicole Smith's death, her sisters say they're still looking for closure.

In an exclusive interview that will air in full Thursday afternoon, Donna Hogan and Amy Chapman told Inside Edition they still have unanswered questions about the death of the star, who passed away in February 2007 at 39.

"I still wake up and feel like I got robbed from a relationship with my sister," Chapman said. "And that is never going to change."

Smith accidentally overdosed on at least nine prescription drugs, and both women blame her handlers for not allowing them to get close to their sister.

"I don't think that my sister was murdered, but I don't think she was taken care of," Hogan said.

The sisters, who live outside of Houston, said they hope to connect with Smith's 10-year-old daughter, Dannielynn, who was just months old when her mother passed away. She is now being raised by her father, Larry Birkhead.

Chapman gave a message for her niece.

"I’m your aunt," she said. "I would love to meet you, and I love you from afar."

Hogan added: "I would let Dannielynn know that her aunts are here for her. And if she ever wanted to reach out to us, we are here."

