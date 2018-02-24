Anna Deavere Smith Is The Most Empathetic Person In America

Anna Deavere Smith may be the most empathetic person in America. The renowned playwright and actor is a master at what many of our fellow African-Americans, particularly African-American women, have had to do from an early age: perform empathy, often well beyond the call of duty.

From day one, they operate in a world built to render them and their pain invisible, a world that demands they empathize with the very people who inflict that pain on them. Empathize with the Trump voter, they are told, the voter who elected a leader bent on strengthening institutional bigotries of every stripe. See life through their eyes, the world instructs, as if it were somehow uncommon for us to be forced to see life through the white gaze.

Given this imbalance of perspective, black women who act for a living, like Smith, make an extraordinary sacrifice. They surrender their bodies and voices for an art that articulates the perspectives of others, often in stories told through the lens of white people. Smith goes even further. Her specialty is verbatim theater: a literal impersonation and recounting of the actions, words and movements of people she interviews about a particular subject. Imagine someone not only having to read about that Trump voter, but portray him or her on stage, recounting their exact words.

Her latest project is the brilliant play “Notes From the Field,” now a must-watch HBO film premiering on Saturday, Feb. 24. It spotlights America’s criminal justice system, including the police brutality and school-to-prison pipeline that help tilt that system further against black and brown Americans.

After interviewing 250 people for “Notes,” she has brought 18 stories to life on stage and for the film — including legends like Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) and heroes like Bree Newsome, the activist and artist who, after the 2015 massacre of black churchgoers in Charleston, South Carolina, took down the Confederate flag flying in front of that state’s capitol. We also meet accidental heroes like Kevin Moore, the Baltimore resident who videotaped police beating Freddie Gray.

What Smith gives us in her plays is different than the average citizen’s brand of empathy. She takes on the personas of folks from every state and tells their stories and truths, empathizing with virtually anyone to ensure that we hear everyone. Beyond the controversial subjects her plays tackle, the uncanny ability to empathize is a lesson that we should take from her art.

My concern is that we are not nearly as good as Anna Deavere Smith is at this.

Empathy isn’t mere kindness; it’s the ability to viscerally understand what another person is going through. That has to be communicated. Like any other human ability, it is acted out. Being good at doing so isn’t disingenuous, but you can find it difficult to fake. Or you barely try, and when you’re asked to make an attempt, you need a cheat sheet to remind you how to behave like an actual person.

I’ve watched Smith empathize with hundreds of real people since I was a teenager. I first watched her on PBS interpreting Brooklyn’s early-90s Crown Heights unrest through her miraculous impersonations of its residents in the play “Fires in the Mirror.” She followed that up two years later with “Twilight: Los Angeles,” about the 1992 uprising after the acquittal of Rodney King’s LAPD assailants.