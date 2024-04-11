Who is Ann Walsh Bradley, Wisconsin Supreme Court justice not seeking reelection?

Wisconsin's Supreme Court justice Ann Walsh Bradley makes comments as the State Supreme Court hears arguments in a case challenging Wisconsin's electoral maps at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

Longtime Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley announced Thursday she won't seek reelection in 2025.

Walsh Bradley is part of the liberal majority on the state's high court, which flipped for the first time in years with the election of Justice Janet Protasiewicz last spring.

Walsh Bradley's departure leaves an open race that will again determine the ideological balance of the court. The court is split 4-3.

Here's what to know about Walsh Bradley, her history on the court, he education and what her announcement means:

How long has Justice Ann Walsh Bradley been on the Wisconsin Supreme Court?

Walsh Bradley, 73, is the most senior member of the court in both age and tenure.

Walsh Bradley was first elected to the state's high court in 1995, defeating future Justice Patrick Crooks. She was unopposed for reelection in 2005 and defeated Rock County Circuit Judge James Daley in 2015.

"My decision has not come lightly," Walsh Bradley said in a statement Thursday. "It is made after careful consideration and reflection. I know I can do the job and do it well. I know I can win re-election, should I run. But, it's just time to pass the torch, bring fresh perspectives to the court."

In Wisconsin, Supreme Court justices serve 10-year terms.

What did Ann Walsh Bradley do before being elected to the Wisconsin Supreme Court?

After working in private practice, Walsh Bradley served as a circuit court judge in Marathon County for a decade.

Before earning her law degree in 1976, she worked as a teacher at Aquinas High School in La Crosse.

Walsh Bradley has also served on several boards, including for the International Judicial Academy and the International Association of Women Judges. She was also an associate dean of the Wisconsin Judicial College.

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley gives the keynote address at the Women's Suffrage Centennial Celebration at the state Capitol in Madison in 2019.

Where did Ann Walsh Bradley go to school?

Walsh Bradley earned her law degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School. She earned a bachelor's degree in religion from then-Webster College (now Webster University) in Missouri.

Who is in Ann Walsh Bradley's family?

Walsh Bradley and her husband, Mark, live in Wausau, according to her biography on the state courts' website. They raised four children in Wausau. She's from Richland Center.

Walsh Bradley isn't related to Rebecca Grassl Bradley, a conservative justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

What was Ann Walsh Bradley's confrontation with Justice David Prosser?

In 2011, Walsh Bradley said conservative Justice David Prosser put his hands around her neck during an altercation in her office.

The court had argued privately about when and how to release their decision reinstating Act 10, which curtailed the collective bargaining rights of most public employees. The court's liberal and conservative justices disagreed in their retelling of the incident about which of the two justices had acted aggressively.

A special prosecutor declined to press charges in the incident and the state Judicial Commission's ethics charges against Prosser stalled when too many justices recused themselves from the case that it couldn't be heard. Prosser retired in 2016.

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley (center) swears in Justice Janet Protasiewicz to the Wisconsin Supreme Court as she is joined by her husband, Greg Sell, on Tuesday August 1, 2023, at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis.

When will Ann Walsh Bradley leave her Wisconsin Supreme Court seat?

Walsh Bradley said she will leave the court at the end of her term in July 2025. That indicates she won't step down to allow Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to appoint a justice to serve the remainder of her term.

When is the election for Wisconsin Supreme Court, and who's running?

The election to fill Walsh Bradley's seat is April 1, 2025.

Walsh Bradley's departure sets up an open race for a seat that will determine control of the court again. Former Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel has already announced a campaign for the seat.

Wisconsin Court of Appeals Judge Chris Taylor confirmed to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that she's considering a bid and will have conversations about it in the coming days.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Who is Ann Walsh Bradley, Wisconsin Supreme Court justice?