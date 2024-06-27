Ann Mathis, Fayetteville's Bicycle Woman, leaves legacy at her church, her community

To the community, Ann Mathis was the Bicycle Woman, running a nonprofit for a decade that achieved its stated No. 1 mission of putting smiles on children’s faces by gifting them with free bicycles at Christmastime.

She was the wife of the late Moses Mathis, the Bicycle Man, who started a ministry fixing donated bikes for neighborhood kids in Tiffany Pines, off Rosehill Road. It grew into one of the region’s most popular charities; Mathis took over after her husband died in 2013.

To members of Hood Memorial A.M.E. Church, Ann Mathis was a faithful deaconess, involved in numerous church auxiliaries from the choirs to the president of Sunday school.

“She was the hardest worker at Hood Memorial,” said Dail McLamb, a fellow church member and friend for 30 years.

Ann Mathis stands in the warehouse that holds the Bicycle Man shop, which her late husband, Moses Mathis started.

But what some may not know is Mathis’ heritage was a driving force, says her son, Tyrone Mixon. She was a descendant of the Geechee community, he said.

“She was a country woman,” he said.

Mathis grew up in tiny Jacksonville, South Carolina.

“It's no streetlights,” he said.

Jacksonville is part of the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor, which comprises descendants of West and Central Africans who were enslaved and brought to North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia to work on plantations that produced cotton, rice and indigo, according to the National Park Service.

“Because their enslavement was on isolated coastal plantations, sea and barrier islands, they were able to retain many of their indigenous African traditions,” the Park Service website states. “These traditions are reflected in their foodways, arts and crafts, and spiritual traditions.”

The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor. Ann Mathis, The Bicycle Woman, who ran a popular nonprofit in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and was a decendant of the Gullah Geechee community, was raised in Jacksonville, South Carolina.

Mixon said his mother reflected those traditions strongly when it came to her abiding love for her family — she came from a large one with 11 brothers and sisters — and also her spirituality and church work and the sense of sharing food and community belonging.

Mathis’ Geechee culture “defined her mostly, as far as values and how she saw the world,” as well as her church work, said Mixon.

Due to declining health, Mathis had moved to Lawrenceville, Georgia, in January to live with her son. He said her health worsened in recent months and she died last Friday, June 21. She was 78.

Faithful member of Hood Memorial

Mathis’ spirituality reached full flower as a faithful member of Fayetteville's Hood Memorial on Rosehill Road, and where she was a member for 40 years. She and her husband Moses joined shortly after the couple moved to Fayetteville.

In Mixon’s telling, the couple met in D.C. and moved here for a slower pace.

Ann Mathis and her husband, Moses Mathis, in their younger days.

Over the years, Ann Mathis served as president of several church auxiliaries, including the Lay Council, the Hood Memorial Mass Choir and the Silver and Gold Ministry, which comprised members older than 50. She was a member of the Singles Ministry, which was called SASS for Single and Still Saved, and which took trips to the beach and to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to see plays. Those trips were a joy to Mathis, who liked to travel. The group also held barbecues and other outings.

McLamb, who is very involved in the life of Hood Memorial, said she first met Mathis at “probably a church meeting.”

Her first impression?

“She was bossy,” McLamb said with a laugh. “She kept telling everybody what to do.”

Ann Mathis, right, with Dail McLamb, who was Mathis' longtime friend and fellow church member at Hood Memorial AME Zion Church in Fayetteville, NC.

McLamb soon realized that Mathis simply liked order.

“She liked things to go according to protocol,” she says. “She was never, ever, ever late.

“If something was starting at 4 o'clock, she was sitting there waiting for the doors to unlock at 3. And if you were riding with her, and you weren't on time, you had a problem. She was very punctual.”

They became close friends and even friendly competitors — McLamb said they were neck-and-neck in fundraising for a church scholarship program.

Her adopted granddaughter

Although Mathis would meet any definition of “church mother,” she was not the kind who was mother to all children.

McLamb said she and other members used to tease Mathis that she did not like children. It was not so, McLamb said, but children’s naturally unpredictable behavior did sometimes clash with Mathis’ sense of order.

Ann Mathis, right, is shown with Jalisa Edwards and her mother, Gwendolyn Ellis. Mathis is the adopted grandmother of Edwards, who is now 18. Ellis says that when Jalisa was 6, ‘Jalisa picked Mrs. Ann and Ann picked her back.'

But then Mathis met a little girl at the church named Jalisa Edwards. Jalisa had lost one grandmother and the other one did not live in Fayetteville; Jalisa gravitated to Mathis.

She told her, “You’re gonna be my grandma.” Mathis found the girl irresistible and they formed a lasting bond.

Gwendolyn Ellis, who is Jalisa’s mom, said her daughter is 18 now but was just 6 and a first-grader at College Lakes Elementary when “Mrs. Ann took on the task of her geographical Grandma.

“The task developed into (being) her adopted Grandma. Jalisa picked Mrs. Ann and Ann picked her back," Ellis says.

Bike charity: ‘Very strong’ leadership

Ann Mathis’ organizational skills, sense of order, community spirit, not to mention dealing with lots and lots of children — all came together when she became head of the Bicycle Man Community Outreach Program in 2013. By then, it had grown into one of the region’s most popular charities.

Moses Mathis died in July of that year, and Ann Mathis became head of the charity in keeping with a promise she had made to her husband of 46 years.

Ann Mathis, 76, right, leans against Ken Robinson as he gives her a plaque of appreciation from the Kingz of the South motorcycle club at the final Bicycle Man bike giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. After more than three decades, the Bicycle Man Community Outreach Projects are coming to an end. Dec. 17 will be the last day of operation, said Ann Mathis, 76, whose husband Moses Mathis started the project in 1990.

Like Moses had done since 1990, she presided over a year-round operation, with a team that helped collect and fix up bicycles. She was always on the hunt for more volunteers.

“I promised him as long as I'm here, I would keep this going," she told The Fayetteville Observer during a giveaway in 2015. “The community has been a huge help in supporting me and keeping this together.”

She retired from the charity after the 2023 Christmas season.

Charles Evans, a former City Council member and former Cumberland County commissioner, who was a friend of both Mathises, said he thought Ann Mathis was “very strong” to step up to run the nonprofit, which over time grew to give away more than 1,000 bikes annually and involved multiple community partners.

“She was a caring, loving and compassionate person,” Evans said. “She did everything she thought needed to be done for her community, to make it a welcoming place for everybody.”

One can imagine her Geechee ancestors looking down on the life of Ann Mathis with much pride.

Opinion Editor Myron B. Pitts can be reached at mpitts@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3559.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Ann Mathis, Fayetteville's 'Bicycle Woman,' left a lasting legacy