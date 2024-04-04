Ankeny school district's Before & After School program gets $231,000 in grant funding

A learning program for Ankeny students will get a boost with hundreds of thousands of dollars in new grant funding.

The Ankeny School Board approved accepting $231,000 in American Rescue Plan Acts funds for the Before & After School program, an enrichment program for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. The program's curriculum includes labs, camps and hands-on learning experiences in science, arts, technology, team building, recreation, character-building and more.

The program applied for the funds from the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill signed by President Joe Biden in 2021, through the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services. The state health department approved the stipend funding in February, and the funds will support the six licensed Before & After School program sites at Crocker, Heritage, Northeast, Rock Creek, Southeast and Westwood elementary schools.

The funds will help cover the following at Before & After School program sites, according to district documents:

Employee recruitment and retention through bonuses, recruitment materials, employee uniforms and professional development.

Health and safety expenses, such as emergency radios, mobile spaces for students to calm down, transportation costs and upgrading safety materials.

More information about the Before & After School program is available on the school district website.

