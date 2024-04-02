Ankeny City Council kicks off plan to revitalize South Ankeny Boulevard

South Ankeny Boulevard could get a makeover.

The Ankeny City Council approved an agreement with the Confluence planning firm Monday to help create a plan to revitalize the South Ankeny Boulevard corridor between First Street and Oralabor Road. The council approved an $80,000 fee for the work as part of its consent agenda.

The plan to revitalize South Ankeny Boulevard is meant to create a vision for the corridor that will attract new investment, visitors and residents while taking advantage of existing traffic and the road's location between The District at Prairie Trail and the Delaware Avenue commercial area.

According to city documents, the plan will make recommendations about:

The best land uses for the corridor.

Key areas for redevelopment.

Ways to enhance existing buildings and properties.

Possible streetscape improvements.

Strategies to carry out the vision.

The planning process, which is expected to take about 10 months, will include public meetings, online surveys, gathering community input and collaboration with city staff. Further information is to be announced.

Plans already have been announced for one new business in the corridor: a Hyper Energy Bar location at 1101 S. Ankeny Blvd. by Ankeny High School and the High Trestle Trail.

