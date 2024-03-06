Ankeny Centennial High School principal Jill Urich will start a new job this summer

Ankeny Centennial High School's principal has a new gig.

The Ankeny school district announced in a news release that Jill Urich, who has been Centennial's principal since 2021, will be the district's new director of postsecondary readiness. She will begin her new role July 1.

Urich previously served as Northview Middle School principal, chief academic officer and director of college and career readiness. She also helped launch and lead the Orbis work- and project-based learning program in 2017.

Jill Urich

Urich will lead district efforts to make sure students have the knowledge, skills and resources they need to successfully pursue post-secondary education and career paths, the release says. She will collaborate with educators, administrators, families and others in the community to develop initiatives for preparing students for their futures after high school.

The next principal at Ankeny Centennial is to be announced. The district is currently hiring for the position.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern and northern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Ankeny Centennial High School principal Jill Urich to start new job