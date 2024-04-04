Ankeny Centennial High School will have a new principal next year

Ankeny Centennial High School will have a new principal.

The district announced in a news release that Jeffry Grassmeyer, who currently serves as associate principal, will be the next principal at Centennial. The school board approved his appointment on Monday to succeed Jill Urich for the 2024-25 school year.

Urich will be the district's director of postsecondary readiness starting July 1.

Jeffry Grassmeyer

In a statement, Grassmeyer thanked Superintendent Erick Pruitt and said he is "humbled" to succeed Urich, whom he plans to collaborate with.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead Centennial High School as principal and advance the vision of the Ankeny Community School District," Grassmeyer said in a statement. "Ankeny has a proven track record of success ... and I look forward to continuing to collaborate with her (and Ankeny High School Principal DJ Johnson) to ensure all Ankeny students are prepared for their postsecondary journey."

Grassmeyer has more than a decade of experience in education leadership roles, the release says, including serving as associate principal at Valley High School in West Des Moines and various roles in the Waukee district. He also has worked in the classroom as a math teacher and interventionist and has coached boys cross country and track and field.

Southview Middle School will have a new activities director

Lee Nelson

Lee Nelson will be the new activities director at Southview Middle School, the district announced in a news release.

The school board approved on Monday his appointment for the 2024-25 school year. Nelson has been the activities director at Indianola High School since 2018. Mike Bakker was named to the same role at Ankeny High School after serving at Southview since 2015.

"I am honored to join the Southview Middle School team and contribute to the vibrant community in Ankeny," Nelson said in a statement. "I look forward to collaborating with students, staff and families to cultivate a culture of excellence in extracurricular activities and support the development of our students."

Nelson also has taught high school business and technology and coached boys basketball, according to the release.

Nelson has a master's in teaching from Drake University and a bachelor's in business administration with an emphasis in management and sports management from Wartburg College.

