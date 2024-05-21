Animation Shows Singapore Airlines Flight Diverting to Bangkok After Deadly Turbulence

Animation from the Flightradar24 air traffic site shows a Singapore Airlines flight diverting to Bangkok airport after severe turbulence hit the plane, killing at least one passenger and injuring several, on Tuesday, May 21.

The flight was carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew from London to Singapore, the airline said.

The Singapore-bound Boeing 777-300ER was diverted to Bangkok and landed at 3:45 pm local time.

The airline said it was working with Thai authorities to provide medical assistance to passengers, and was sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance.

“Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased,” it said. Credit: Flight Radar via Storyful