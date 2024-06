These animals mourned their humans. In 2021, after Sheriff Dan McClelland died battling cancer, his crime-fighting partner, a dog named Midge, died hours later of what many called a broken heart. In 2016, German Shepherd Jax wasn’t himself after his best friend and owner, 21-year-old Abraham Martinez, was killed in a car accident. In 2017, a horse gave a touching farewell to its owner before he was laid to rest.

