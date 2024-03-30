Animals celebrate Easter at the Florida Aquarium

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The animals at the Florida Aquarium got an egg-stra special treat ahead of Easter Sunday.

All weekend long, the aquarium is offering family-friendly activities including egg-citing encounters with the Easter Bunny, an Easter egg scavenger hunt with a chance to win prizes, and costumed divers and animal experiences.

The video shows cow nose stingrays playing with Easter eggs, which we hope were filled with clams, squid, and krill. The spiny lobsters also were seen pushing around the eggs.

Courtesy: The Florida Aquarium

The aquarium said all the egg-stra-themed events this weekend are included in the admission ticket price.

To purchase tickets to the Florida Aquarium, click here.

