Animal shelter celebrates their empty kennels with a joyous video

One Colorado animal shelter has a lot to celebrate this holiday season.

For two days in a row, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region adopted all of their available dogs.

The group was able to achieve the heartwarming success with their #HomeForTheHolidays promotion, helping them adopt over 25 dogs and 23 cats.

The non-profit shared the news through a triumphant video on their Facebook page, accompanied with the proud message, "What happens when your last available dog gets adopted? Your staff and volunteers jump into the kennels to celebrate!"

The shelter already has new animals in need of homes, and asks that people, "keep those adoptions coming!"

You can adopt, or sponsor an animal's stay at "Hotel HSPPR" here.