Animal shelter, APL cooperating on fundraiser

Mar. 6—HERMITAGE — A fundraiser next month will give the community a chance to support the medical needs of the animals in the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter's care.

The fundraiser could also be a sign of future cooperation between some of the community's animal organizations, organizers say.

The fundraiser will be from noon to 3 p.m. April 21 at the Sharon American Legion, 1395 E. State St., Sharon. The event will feature vendors, a basket raffle, a 50/50 raffle, food, refreshments, and DJ Steve providing music, said organizer Stacey Squatrito.

Squatrito serves as president of the Animal Protection League of Western Pennsylvania.

Planning for the fundraiser initially began under the former shelter manager, Angelia Sherman. Sherman resigned from the shelter in early February, after which Squatrito said she offered to step in and help organize the fundraiser.

Although she works with a separate organization, Squatrito said she was interested in supporting the shelter's efforts due to a desire to see the area's animal organizations work together.

Squatrito added that each of the area's organizations — the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, the APL and the Humane Society of Mercer County — all have different roles and capabilities that can compliment each other.

Squatrito also has experience organizing fundraisers for the APL, including an upcoming purse bingo fundraiser scheduled for April 6 at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Sharpsville featuring 10 bingo games, a 50/50 raffle and basket raffle.

"We need to help each other out, and I think that's what the community wants," Squatrito said.

Any kinds of vendors are encouraged to participate, while baskets are also needed. A couple volunteers will be providing food available for purchase, including pizza, hotdogs, cookies and chips.

All of the funds raised during the event will go toward paying the animal shelter's veterinary bills, Squatrito said.

Anyone interested in either contributing a basket or participating as a vendor can call the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter at 724-342-5834 or the Animal Protection League at 724-301-7783.

Future updates, including vendors who sign up for the event, will be shared via the animal shelter's Facebook page, Squatrito said.

Squatrito attended the animal shelter's board of directors meeting in February, where board President Tom Hubert thanked her for her assistance, as well as the other organizations who have offered to support the shelter until a new shelter manager can be hired.

Hubert also reiterated the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter's mission during the meeting, and said the shelter remains a no-kill shelter, whose staff and volunteers remain committed to serving animals and placing them in forever homes.

Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at ddye@sharonherald.com.