Animal Services hosts ‘Kitten Shower’ to promote foster program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Animal Services and its nonprofit organization — Friends of El Paso Animal Services — hosted a “Kitten Shower” on Saturday, March 2 to prepare the community for the “busy litter season,” a news release said.

The event was held at Aurellia`s Bottle Shop & Brewhouse, 1620 Resler Dr.

Photos by Sebastian Esquivel/KTSM

“Kittens are already ‘brewing’ in our community, and we want to prepare for their arrival as best as possible, and that’s with the help of our community,” said Terry Kebschull, El Paso Animal Services director. “Every year, El Paso Animal Services sees thousands of kittens and puppies being brought to the shelter. Our community needs more foster caregivers to help us keep these abandoned kittens and puppies alive, happy and healthy.”

Staff and other volunteer organizations were at the event to share information about available community programs such as the Foster Program and Community Cat Program and they will also help families sign up to be new foster parents.

In addition, Friends of El Paso Animal Services will be accepting donations from the Kitten Shower “registry” to support lifesaving programs, the news release said.

The event also featured games, arts and crafts, refreshments, educational demonstrations, and an opportunity to pet and play with foster kittens.

For more information on the event or to view the Kitten Shower “registry,” you can click here.

