'Animal lover' state Rep. Claudia Ordaz recognized for work in Texas Legislature

Self-proclaimed "animal lover" state Rep. Claudia Ordaz is being recognized for her work to protect animals through her work as a member of the Texas House of Representatives.

Ordaz, D-El Paso, was presented the Humane Hero Award by the political nonprofit Texas Humane Legislation Network during its Animal Advocacy Day event April 13 at Baylor School of Law in Waco, an opportunity for the group to educate animal welfare advocates on the legislative process.

Ordaz was recognized alongside state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Killeen.

“As a lifelong animal lover, and adoptive mom to two fur babies, I was honored to receive the Humane Hero Award from my friends at the Texas Humane Legislative Network," Ordaz wrote in an email. "Receiving this award from passionate advocates like THLN who dedicate their lives to this work is incredibly special to me."

State Reps. Claudia Ordaz (right) Brad Buckley pose for a photo with Texas Humane Legislation Network Executive Director Shelby Bobosky during an event Saturday, April 13, 2024. Ordaz and Buckley were recognized by the group for their work on animal welfare issues.

Shelby Bobosky, THLN's executive director, said Ordaz's "tireless work promoting animal welfare in the Texas Legislature" made her the pick for this year's award.

"She does not shy away from difficult bills and we appreciate her fighting spirit when it comes to animal welfare," Bobosky wrote in an email. "We look forward to working with her in the 2025 session to make our state a better place for animals and Texans alike."

Ordaz joins the ranks of others Texans who have helped reshape local and state laws to protect animals from brutal abuse or have actually rescued animals chained in backyards in sweltering heat without shelters, water or food.

During her time as a state legislator — and even before as a member of the El Paso City Council — Ordaz has pursued multiple avenues for animal welfare reform in Texas. And though the path hasn't always been easy, she's finding growing support for her cause.

"Working for animal rights can seem like an uphill (battle) in Texas," Ordaz said. "But speaking with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, we have many commonalities when it comes to the love of our pets."

Ordaz's work on animal welfare issues

Before her election to the Texas House, Ordaz represented East El Paso on the City Council from 2014 until 2019, where she made animal welfare issues one of her top priorities.

"During my time on the El Paso City Council, I led the effort that created a licensing requirement for groomers within the city limits," she said. "I heard some truly horrific stories from pet owners whose pets were harmed or killed at the hands of untrained groomers."

When she was elected to the Texas House in 2020, Ordaz looked to take the same policy statewide.

"Although I ran out of time to pass the law last session," she said, "I received strong bipartisan support from my colleagues and I intend to pursue this legislation again next session."

State Rep. Brad Buckley (left) watches as Texas Humane Legislative Network Executive Director Shelby Bobosky (right) presents the Humane Hero Award to state Rep. Claudia Ordaz. Ordaz and Buckley were recognized by the group during an event Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Ordaz also introduced legislation aimed at protecting dogs being transported in pickup truck beds, which she said she plans to bring back up after working with rural and urban colleagues in the House, as well as bills prosecuting cruelty to non-livestock animals.

Though neither of those bills survived the 2023 Texas legislative session, Ordaz is confident she can find support during the Legislature's next session in 2025.

"Finding common ground is always the goal, and I’m hopeful for the future," she said. "Now and into the future, I will continue to be an advocate for stronger animal welfare policies.”

Other animal welfare wins in Texas Legislature

While Ordaz and Buckley were this year's honorees, THLN has been part of the legislative process in Texas for more than 40 years.

Here is a look at some of the other animal welfare bills the group has supported over the last two legislative sessions in 2023 and 2021:

SB 876 reforms and strengthens the Texas Licensed Breeders Program and halts puppy mills across Texas

HB 598 prevents previous perpetrators of animal cruelty from possessing an animal and establishes an enhanced offense for repeat offenders to prevent future violence

HB 3660 ensures that Trap-Neuter-Release (TNR) programs cannot be deemed as “reckless abandonment” with criminal charges

SB 5, the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, provides clarity for dog owners on how to properly restrain their dog, empowers law enforcement to intervene immediately in dangerous situations, and provides measures to protect dogs from inclement weather, lack of shelter and heavy chains.

Despite these wins, the group is already looking ahead to the 2025 legislative session.

"In the 2025 session, THLN will focus on passing a statewide humane pet store law to further halt the puppy mill pipeline into Texas by requiring that only healthy dogs and cats sourced from shelters and rescues be sold in retail pet stores," Bobosky said. "Currently, 18 cities in Texas have humane pet store ordinances, but (a law) passed in 2023 prevents any more localities from passing such an ordinance.

"We look forward to working on this legislation as we gear up for another legislative session."

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso state Rep. Claudia Ordaz lauded for work protecting animals