Animal Humane, PetSmart Charities work side-by-side for adoption center debut
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Animal Humane and PetSmart Charities announced the grand opening of the Everyday Adoption Center inside the PetSmart on Eubank.
The event was called “Kiss me I’m adoptable.”
In 2023, the Animal Humane conducted more than 2,600 adoptions.
Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.
