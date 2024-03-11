Animal cruelty report form featured on BCSO website

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has a new feature on its website to help report animal cruelty in the county.

The new web page consists of an “Animal Cruelty Report Form” for anyone who witnesses suspected animal abuse.

The form includes information like the address of the incident and a description area to describe what you witnessed. You also have the option to remain anonymous.

Click here to see the webpage.

