Animal control officer wrangles coyote wandering streets of Boston’s Beacon Hill

A coyote was spotted wandering the streets of Boston’s Beacon Hill neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Photos shared with Boston 25 News showed the coyote getting wrangled by a Boston Animal Control officer in the area of Anderson Street.

Anderson Street is located less than a half-mile from the Massachusetts State House.

There were no additional details immediately available.

