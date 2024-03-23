Ania Duchon is this year's North Tonawanda Dyngus Day Parade Grand Marshal

Mar. 23—The 4th annual North Tonawanda Dyngus Day Parade will be led by someone with extremely strong Polish roots.

Ania Duchon, who operates several Polish food businesses in Clarence, was named this year's grand marshal. She is the first Polish-born individual to serve in the role.

"Ania seemed like the perfect fit for this year's event," said NT Watch Chairman Joe Marranca, which organizes the parade. "She has made significant contributions to Western New York's 'polinia,' and we are delighted that she can contribute to do so as our first Polish-born and female grand marshal. Ania will undoubtedly make us proud."

"I'm extremely honored," Duchon said. "I'm super excited to be there."

Originally from Gdansk, a city on the Baltic Sea, Duchon's parents Tadeusz and Hania Robieniek left Poland in 1984 with two suitcases and $100. They settled in Buffalo, with Ania and sister Monika joining them two years later.

The Robinieks worked at the E.M. Bakery in the Broadway Market and taught themselves English. The family would eventually purchase the bakery and rename it E.M. "Chrusciki" Bakery.

Duchon took over the family business in 2010 and expanded into newer ventures. Besides the Chrusciki Bakery, her businesses include Simply Pierogi Polish Kitchen, Pierogi Pete's, and Sto Lat Bar. She also has her own program, "Sto Lat with Ania," on WBBZ-TV.

While Dyngus Day was always a big deal in Poland, according to Duchon it was celebrated differently there. The celebrations she remembers as a child were mainly about boys running around with squirt guns and pouring buckets of water on girls than large parades.

"As kids, we had a lot of fun," Duchon said about those celebrations. Her family was part of Buffalo's celebrations on the East Side as soon as they moved there.

Even now, Duchon puts on a Dyngus Day party at Sto Lat Bar every year, drawing about 1,200 people with music, beer and food.

"It's a just a great way to celebrate being Polish," Duchon said, comparing Dyngus Day to St. Patrick's Day. "Buffalo knows how to put Dyngus Day parades together, from the East Side to North Tonawanda."

The NT Dyngus Day parade will be held on April 1, starting at 5 p.m. at Buffalo Bolt Way off Oliver Street. The procession will head down Oliver Street and conclude at the North Tonawanda Farmers' Market. The post-parade party will feature live polka music from Captain Tom and the Hooligans and authentic Polish food and drinks.