Anheuser-Busch Stopped Making Beer To Send Drinking Water To Hurricane Harvey Victims

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Anheuser-Busch has halted beer production at its Cartersville, Georgia brewery to provide cans of emergency drinking water to those affected by the storm that has caused at least five deaths and catastrophic flooding across Texas and parts of Louisiana since it made landfall last Friday.

While the beer company initially sent out 50,000 cans to the Baton Rouge Red Cross, Anheuser-Busch has now sent over 155,00 cans to flood-damaged areas, The Miami Herald reported.

"Throughout the year, we periodically pause beer production at our Cartersville, Georgia brewery to produce emergency canned drinking water so we are ready to help out communities across the country in times of crisis," Brewmaster Sarah Schilling from the Cartersville Brewery said, WXIA reported. "Putting our production and logistics strengths to work by providing safe, clean drinking water is the best way we can help in these situations."

This isn't the first time Anheuser-Busch has sent drinking water to help people in need. After Hurricane Sandy, they sent more than a million cans of water to areas affected by the storm and they've also donated 50,000 cans of water to the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to help with the water crisis in Flint, Michigan.

"Anheuser-Busch is committed to supporting local communities," Bill Bradley, vice president of community affairs, told Fortune. "This is one way we can help our friends and neighbors in a time of need."

If you can, donate to help victims of Hurricane Harvey here.

