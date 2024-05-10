An angry Trump gathers allies to push against Stormy Daniels

NEW YORK — When Stormy Daniels testified in Donald Trump’s hush-money trial, the former president huffed in his seat. He shook his head at times. His anger was so visible and distracting that the judge asked his lawyers to tell him to cool off.

But for all the eye-popping stories about their alleged tryst — which Trump has denied — the former president and his allies believe it will do little to dent him in the court of public opinion. Privately, they acknowledge that while Daniels’ details have been embarrassing, Trump’s messy personal affairs and love life have been tabloid fodder for decades.

“I think most Republicans — even ones who dislike him — recognize this as a complete and total B.S. trial in a kangaroo court that should’ve never been brought,” said Republican strategist Scott Jennings.

Trump is under a gag order that prevents him from publicly commenting on jurors, witnesses or other people involved in the case, so he has leaned on surrogates and allies to spread his message. On X, Trump’s son, Eric, who previously showed up in the New York courtroom, questioned the relevance of Daniels’ salacious details. Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida joined the former president at the trial Thursday and told reporters the proceedings amounted to election interference.

Trump shared a clip of Scott’s press conference on Truth Social — and selectively edited his comments so he would not violate the gag order.

Other surrogates like North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a potential vice presidential hopeful, and former Rep. Lee Zeldin, among other surrogates according to Trump’s campaign, fanned out across the airwaves as Trump’s attack dogs.

Trump’s two days in court were clearly frustrating and excruciating for the former president, who was visibly angry during her testimony, which included intimate details of their alleged sexual encounter — including the type of underwear the former president was wearing.



“Not being able to be in control has been challenging for a man who is always in control of everything and psychologically the toughest thing for him. To hear lies and disloyalty from whoever it is, that is a tough scenario for him,” said a Republican strategist close to the Trump campaign who was granted anonymity to speak freely.

And then there is the question of how the trial will impact Trump with voters. While a recent PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll found that 55 percent of Americans said they were not following the trial much or at all, Daniels’ testimony could hurt him with female voters, according to Jennifer Horn, the former chair of the New Hampshire GOP and a co-founded of the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump group.

“Her testimony makes [clear] what we already know about Trump — essentially that he's a sleazy, narcissistic, cheater,” said Horn, who said Daniels’ testimony was specific and detailed, lending her credibility. “Did she sound angry? Was she eager to see him held accountable? Yes, of course ... she speaks of experiences and fears that most women can relate to.”

As Daniels was on the stand, Trump had to sit silently and listen as she revealed a series of embarrassing details about her alleged sexual encounter with him. The case centers on accusations that the former president falsified business records to hide a $130,000 payment to Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. It’s one of four separate criminal cases Trump is facing.

The warning from the judge on Tuesday — that his audible cursing and head shaking was “contemptuous” — appeared to work. On Thursday, as Trump watched the cross examination, he was less visibly animated as his defense team was determined to put Daniels on her heels and try to paint her as inconsistent and greedy for fame and money.

“Your story has completely changed, hasn’t it?” Susan Necheles, an attorney for Trump, asked Daniels.

“No, not at all. You’re trying to make me say it’s changed but it hasn’t changed,” Daniels said.

Trump’s team pointed to moments where Daniels claimed Trump was wearing different clothing, whether or not they had dinner, or whether or not she “blacked out” during the encounter.

But Daniels also pushed back as Trump’s defense team cross examined Daniels for the second time in the New York trial.



Necheles noted Daniels has an online store where she sells merchandise, like a $40 “Saint of Indictments” candle, which shows her draped like Christ and with a halo, and described it as “shilling.”

“Not unlike Mr. Trump,” Daniels said in reply. The former president recently hawked Bibles online and has sold steaks, hats and silk ties on his own website. She added that there were times she did not receive compensation for the publicity around her allegations, including a “60 Minutes” interview.

At the end of the day, Trump attorney Todd Blanche asked Justice Juan Merchan to declare a mistrial again in light of Daniels’ testimony. They also asked if Trump could publicly respond to Daniels’ testimony despite the gag order. The former president is scheduled to hold a rally in New Jersey on Saturday.

“He needs an opportunity to respond to the American people and the reasons for the gag order as it relates to Ms. Daniels is over. She’s no longer a witness,” Blanche said.

Prosecutors argued that allowing Trump to go after Daniels would have a chilling effect on future witnesses.

But Merchan bluntly criticized Trump’s attorneys' overall strategy and their failure to object at key moments during Daniels’ testimony.

“For the life of me, I don’t know why Ms. Necheles didn’t object,” Merchan said. He also questioned why Trump’s team kept going back over questions about consent.

“I don’t know why you went into it ad nauseam on cross-examination,” the judge said. “You drummed it over and over again into the jury’s ears. I don’t understand the reason for that.”

He ruled against the Trump team’s motion for a mistrial.