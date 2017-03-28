Angry Sean Spicer tells April Ryan, a veteran black female journalist, to "stop shaking" her head

It'd be nice if, for once, Sean Spicer could make it through a press conference without crushing one of the country's core values.

Unfortunately, that day was not today. During Tuesday's press conference, the Press Secretary became incensed that April Ryan, the Washington Bureau Chief for American Urban Radio Networks, was shaking her head at an answer he gave. And, for some reason (likely a terrible one), Spicer decided to comment on it.

"Which is the President — I'm sorry, please stop shaking your head again," Spicer said to Ryan.

This isn't the first time Ryan has been targeted by a member of the Trump administration, each time with vaguely racist and sexist overtones.

In February, President Trump asked April Ryan to help him set up a meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus, even though she: 1. Isn't a member of Congress; 2. isn't his secretary; 3. didn't know what he was talking about.

Earlier in this depressing day, a Fox News commentator told viewers he couldn't listen to Congresswoman Maxine Waters because of her "James Brown wig." Waters is the most senior black woman in Congress and one of the Trump's administration's chief critics.

Twitter quickly spoke up in horror.

Bill and Sean are showing the world how Black Women get talked about and treated everyday.



Take notice-and do something.



— Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) March 28, 2017

Maxine Waters & April Ryan. Today seems to be the day for Republicans to insult black women. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) March 28, 2017

Never have I seen so blatant misogyny and condescending. "April Ryan" It's time for Spicy to go. We are with you April Ryan — Barbara Biez (@biespitz) March 28, 2017

Apparently it's Voice Your Unsolicited Opinion About What Black Women Do With Their Heads day at the White House and their state media. — Chloe Angyal (@ChloeAngyal) March 28, 2017

Shortly after the incident, Ryan seemingly (sub)tweeted the following.

It is unclear whether the White House will dispatch Frederick Douglas for comment.

