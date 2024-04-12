Angry parents address Littleton school board about shocking school bus video

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Angry parents in Littleton addressed the school board for the first time since a video was made public showing a school bus aide allegedly abusing a nonverbal student.

Dozens of parents packed the board room Thursday at Littleton Public Schools headquarters to share their frustrations and anger with district leadership.

One parent, Blake McBride, told board members he was contacted by investigators, who informed him his child was a victim of the alleged abuse. McBride called for the resignation of district leadership.

“I’m calling for (Superintendent) Todd Lambert’s resignation and the resignation of transportation director for lack of action,” McBride said.

McBride’s comments were interrupted by Board President Angela Christensen.

“We will allow you to continue if you refrain from comments against any district personnel,” Christensen said.

McBride followed with comments that reflected the frustration of other parents who addressed the board on Thursday night.

“That’s silly, because your district has hurt my kid,” McBride said. “Where’s my protection? You guys get protection but I don’t? That’s BS!”

The woman accused of abusing children on the Littleton school bus has been terminated by the district, arrested and charged with a crime related to the incident caught on camera.

