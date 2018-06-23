An angry and erratic Erdogan is on the cusp of becoming more powerful than ever

Recep Tayyip Erdogan would become the country’s first executive president, with sweeping new powers - REUTERS

Recep Tayyip Erdogan sat in stony silence as he listened to the complaints of his citizens.

During his final drive for votes ahead of Sunday’s elections, the Turkish president agreed to go on a popular radio call in show, where the host nervously played recordings of people who had phoned in with their gripes.

The callers raised bread-and-butter issues that any democratic politician might expect to face - hospital waiting times, school exams, small business regulations - but Mr Erdogan’s face darkened as he answered.

“The things that they have said are not true,” he told the host. “They haven't said these things after serious examinations and because of that I deplore them [the claims].”

Fifteen years after Mr Erdogan first took over as prime minister of Turkey, he appears on the cusp of an election victory under a new constitutional framework that would make him powerful than ever.

Thanks to a controversial referendum he pushed through last year, Mr Erdogan would become the country’s first executive president, with sweeping authorities to pass laws by decree and exert control over the judiciary.

To critics at home and abroad, Mr Erdogan’s power is growing at a time when he is angrier and more erratic than ever: refusing to accept even mild criticism of his rule, cut off from Turkey’s economic reality, and blaming unseen enemies for his country’s problems.

“Erodgan lives in an echo chamber that he has created,” said Soner Cagaptay, author of The New Sultan, a biography of Mr Erdogan. “And he’s in there with the 40 million Turks who support him and all of his political advisers.”

Mr Erdogan is popular with many Turks but has polarized the country Credit: Berk Ozkan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images More

The new presidential system will mean Mr Erdogan’s own temperament is more central than ever to Turkey’s governance, as neither ministers nor parliament will have much standing to constrain him.

His unpredictable anger has been most sharply on display in his recent struggle against rising inflation and the falling value of the Turkish lira, which has lost around 20 per cent of its value against the dollar in the last six months.

Mr Erdogan has lashed out against a shadowy international “interest rate lobby”, which he says is determined to strangle Turkey’s economic growth by hiking interest rates. He has hinted he might seize control of the country’s central bank after the election in response.

The comments have alarmed foreign investors, many of whom see Mr Erdogan’s instinct to grab power as a destabilising trend in Turkey.

“Turkey is not like Russia or Iran because we don’t have natural resources,” said Behlul Ozkan, associate professor at Marmara University. “This is Erdgoan’s dilemma: he can’t move to a fully authoritarian system without losing the Western investment that he needs.”

Muharrem Ince is Mr Erdogan's main opponent in the elections Credit: Ziya Koseoglu/CHP Press Service via AP, Pool More