Angry customer pepper sprays workers at DTLA dry-cleaning business
An angry customer pepper sprayed workers at a downtown L.A. dry-cleaning and tailoring business. The victims hope video of the attack helps police find the suspect.
An angry customer pepper sprayed workers at a downtown L.A. dry-cleaning and tailoring business. The victims hope video of the attack helps police find the suspect.
Experts say that not washing your bath towels enough can leave you vulnerable to acne, viruses and other nasties.
Treat yourself to some extra TLC before sudsing up.
Plumbers are expensive, but this drain snake isn't — and fans can't believe what it manages to pull from plugged-up pipes.
It's not a perfect appliance, but it takes half the space of separate machines and works nearly as well.
They've got gorgeous plates starting at just $3, so why not give your tableware a refresh for spring?
Former President Trump is appealing a decision from an Illinois judge to remove him from the state's primary ballot on March 19. Here's what to know about the ruling.
A technology company that routes millions of SMS text messages across the world has secured an exposed database that was spilling one-time security codes that may have granted users' access to their Facebook, Google and TikTok accounts. The Asian technology and internet company YX International manufactures cellular networking equipment and provides SMS text message routing services. SMS routing helps to get time-critical text messages to their proper destination across various regional cell networks and providers, such as a user receiving an SMS security code or link for logging in to online services.
Mill, a food waste startup, is releasing an entirely new design of its bin that grinds and dries scraps, turning it into compost-like grounds that can feed plants and chickens alike. The new bin looks similar to the old one, a sleek take on classic kitchen decor, but the design has been tweaked and the internals have been revamped, Mill co-founder Matt Rogers told TechCrunch.
After killing its car project, Apple's generative AI efforts are suddenly much more important for its future.
The XPS 16 stands out from most other large laptops by combining power and beauty. But you’ll have to suffer through some usability tradeoffs.
'It feels heavenly': Slip on this stretchy, gel-filled mask for cold or hot therapy.
A fade can take many forms — a player you're completely out on for the fantasy season, or maybe you're just out on their ADP. Scott Pianowski reveals his fades for 2024.
Meta and LG have teamed up to “expedite” the former’s extended reality (XR) business. Neither company has said exactly what the partnership would entail, but it could have to do with LG’s displays.
Great for trimming in the garden or clipping fresh flowers, these scissors have more than 33,000 five-star fans.
A team led by former Twitter engineers is rethinking how AI can be used to help people process news and information. Particle.news, which entered into private beta over the weekend, is a new startup offering a personalized, "multi-perspective" news reading experience that not only leverages AI to summarize the news, but also aims to do so in a way that fairly compensates authors and publishers -- or so is the claim. While Particle hasn't yet shared its business model, it arrives at a time when there's a growing concern about the impact of AI on a rapidly shrinking news ecosystem.
Tom Brady is apparently faster now than he was in 2000.
They're just right for staying cozy on damp spring days, plus they have pockets.
American health insurance giant UnitedHealth Group has confirmed a ransomware attack on its health tech subsidiary Change Healthcare, which continues to disrupt hospitals and pharmacies across the United States. “Change Healthcare can confirm we are experiencing a cyber security issue perpetrated by a cybercrime threat actor who has represented itself to us as ALPHV/Blackcat," said Tyler Mason, vice president at UnitedHealth, in a statement to TechCrunch on Thursday.
Owners of Ford EVs now have access to more than 15,000 Tesla superchargers across the U.S. and Canada, nine months after the two automakers struck a deal that would eventually ripple through the rest of the automotive industry. New and existing Ford EV owners can receive a free adapter to access Tesla's fast charging stalls, but they must be enrolled in Ford's BlueOval Charge Network and order the adapter by June 30, 2024 at Ford.com/FastChargingAdapter. Future Ford EV customers will be able to buy the adapter for $230.
Several internet-connected doorbell cameras have a security flaw that allows hackers to take over the camera by just holding down a button, among other issues, according to research by Consumer Reports. On Thursday, the nonprofit Consumer Reports published research that detailed four security and privacy flaws in cameras made by EKEN, a company based in Shenzhen, China, which makes cameras branded as EKEN, but also, apparently, Tuck and other brands.