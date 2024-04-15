Angler fatally struck by boat propeller while trolling off Key West, police say

A Pennsylvania man fishing in Key West was killed Sunday after he fell off a boat and was struck by the engine’s propeller, police said.

Timothy Adam Christianson, 35, was standing on the stern of the 24-foot Sea Fox center console boat shortly before 8 a.m. when he went overboard, according to an incident report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

He and Chris Francis Yazdiya, whom the FWC says in its report is from Florida, were fishing about a half mile south of Key West. The engine was in gear and the boat was trolling, but, no one was at the helm when Christianson went in the water, the report states.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.