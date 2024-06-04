Angered by wisecrack, Broward science teacher slammed student’s head into table: cops

A Broward teacher slammed a student’s head into a table twice after growing irate at the teen boy for using his name to crack a joke, police say.

Christopher Cagle, a 64-year-old science teacher at Monarch High School in Coconut Creek, was arrested Thursday during school hours. He’s facing one count of child abuse without great bodily harm, a third-degree felony.

According to an arrest report, the student was walking by Cagle’s classroom when he called the teacher “Cagle Bagel.” The child told police that it appeared Cagle was upset by the quip, but “he did not think it would be a big deal” because “all his friends call him by that name.”

Cagle then directed the teen to come toward him, the report says. When the student tried to shake Cagle’s hand, the teacher grabbed his hand and twisted it behind his back.

Monarch High School in Coconut Creek, Florida, on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

The student walked downstairs and, shortly after, began to feel dizzy, the report states. When police responded, they uncovered surveillance footage showing Cagle dragging the juvenile into the classroom.

A school resource officer assigned to Monarch High School noted in the report that the teen had red scratch marks on his back and on the side of his neck. Cagle chose to remain silent after his arrest.

The child’s parents indicated that they wanted to press charges against the teacher, according to the report.

“The school and District take all matters involving student safety seriously,” Broward County Public Schools said in a statement to Miami Herald news partner CBS News Miami. “The school’s leadership is working with the District’s Special Investigative Unit and Coconut Creek Police regarding this matter. The individual has been reassigned away from the school and students pending the outcome of the case.”

It’s not the only time the staff members at the school have been under scrutiny.

In late 2023, state officials investigated an anonymous tip about a trans female student playing on Monarch High’s girl’s volleyball team. Five employees, including the principal, were reassigned after the school was accused of breaking the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” a state law that prohibits trans girls from playing on female sports teams.