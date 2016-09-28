Anger erupts over El Cajon, Calif., shooting





Activists and at least two witnesses are outraged over the latest police-involved shooting of a black man — this time at a strip mall in suburban San Diego.

Authorities said that an African-American man in his 30s was fatally shot after he pulled an object from his pants pocket and pointed it at two police officers in a “shooting stance.” To support this claim, the El Cajon Police Department released a still frame taken from a cellphone video. They have not yet revealed what kind of object he was holding.

Still frame of confrontation from witness video. (Photo: El Cajon Police Department)

In a Facebook live stream of the shooting’s aftermath, a woman wearing hospital scrubs, who identified herself as the deceased man’s sister, said she had called the police to help her brother.

“Oh my God, you killed my brother!” she cried. “I just called for help, and you came and killed him. I called you guys to come help, not to kill my brother!”

The bystander who posted the video to Facebook, Rumbie Mubaiwa, started the live stream by saying, “The police did it again, y’all. They shot another unarmed black person as usual. And the lady is saying she called them for help, not to kill her brother.”

Police have not yet officially named the shooting victim, but relatives have identified him to multiple news outlets, such as the New York Daily News and Al Jazeera, as Alfred Olango. His name quickly started to trend on social media.

According to what appears to be his Facebook page, Olango lived in San Diego and was a head cook at a Hooters restaurant. His page indicates he studied at San Diego Mesa College and San Diego High School and was originally from Gulu, Uganda.

Alfred Olango, posted on his Facebook page. (Alfred Olango via Facebook)

Demonstrators gathered at the site of the shooting to speak out against what they consider a scourge of systemic police brutality against young black men. Over the past two weeks, similar fatal encounters have occurred in Charlotte, N.C., and Tulsa, Okla.

The outrage exploded on social media overnight. Many were furious that Olango, who apparently suffered from epilepsy (a neurological disease characterized by seizures), was shot and killed when his sister said she had been reaching out for help.

Seizure First Aid:

– time the seizure

– roll the person on his side

– protect from injury

– don't SHOOT them#AlfredOlango — Kick (@MatthewKick) September 28, 2016





Imagine calling 911 so your epileptic brother doesn't die from a seizure only to have him killed by the police that show up #AlfredOlango — blackbubbles (@itstifftiara) September 28, 2016





Only in a racist ableist culture is a black man seeking help while having a seizure called "acting erratic." #AlfredOlango #blacklivesmatter — Janet Mock (@janetmock) September 28, 2016





Addendum to the list of things black people can't do: have seizures and call an ambulance. #AlfredOlango — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) September 28, 2016



