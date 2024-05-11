Angelo State University celebrates over 1,000 Graduates walking across the stage

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University students walked across the stage tonight for the first of two days of spring commencement ceremonies.

More than 1,000 A-S-U students will be graduating this spring. Students in education, health, and human services and graduate studies received their diplomas tonight at the junell center.

Tomorrow business, arts and humanities, and graduate studies.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.