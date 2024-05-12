Angelina County officials need help identifying young woman found

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a young woman found walking down the side of State Highway 94 on Sunday.

Photo courtesy of the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.

Major crash on South First Street in Lufkin delays traffic

She was found on State Highway 94 eastbound heading towards Lufkin in the area of Della Russell Road. The sheriff’s office said that she seems to be unable to communicate with them.

Anyone who knows her identity is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 936-639-3331.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.