Angelina College awards student new car

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Angelina College (AC) held its inaugural “Fast Trax to Success” initiative, where one student was gifted a new car.

According to a release, the initiative was made to generate student and faculty engagement campus wide, at events throughout the year QR codes were available for students and faculty to scan. AC said each QR code scanned awarded points that were accumulated and entered for drawing a winner of the car.

The release said that the car awarded to the student, Isaac Estrada, was donated by J.J. Weibe, the owner of J.M. Chevrolet.

(L-R) Dr. Michael Simon, J.J. Weibe, Isaac Estrada and Krista Brown, with the awarded car, courtesy of Angelina College

“Marcy and I love to give back, and I can’t think of anything better to give back to in our community than Angelina College,” Weibe said. “We’re very privileged in our town to have AC here, from the sports to all the other programs. More than anything, having something like this college so that young people can get involved and start their long-term education plans is so important.”

Additionally, as part of the initiative one faculty member was awarded a five-day all expenses paid beach house vacation, donated by Wayne Haglund, a local attorney.

