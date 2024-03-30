Angela Vigil's work with PTO supports Jamestown students

Mar. 30—JAMESTOWN — Raising funds to support elementary school students is the biggest benefit of being involved in a parent-teacher organization, according to Angela Vigil, treasurer of the Gussner Elementary PTO.

"If there's no people to help raise the money or spend the money they won't get to do all those fun activities we're raising money for," Vigil said.

Vigil, who grew up in Dickinson, North Dakota, moved with her family from Denver to Jamestown in 2017.

"We wanted our son to grow up in a small town," she said. "We want him to grow up where you might actually know some of the kids in your graduating class."

Vigil has been involved with the Gussner Elementary PTO since her son started kindergarten. She is in her sixth year with the organization.

She also works as a special education paraeducator at Gussner Elementary School.

The Gussner Elementary PTO has raised funds and received donations for a makerspace room for students and an asphalt walking track. The funds also support fun activities for students such as visiting the A-Maze-'N Clown Pumpkin Patch.

"I think our PTOs really do a great job aligning with the mission and vision of our buildings and helping us to address the needs of our teachers and students," said Rob Lech, superintendent of the Jamestown Public School District. "The connection from home to school is a critical one. And in a PTO it's kind of the embodiment of that where our teachers and our parents are working together to fulfill the mission of the school."

Vigil said Gussner Elementary PTO hosts dinners for fundraisers or the school's teachers might work a "McTeacher's Night" at McDonald's. The PTO also hosts "Bingo for Books" where students play bingo and every winner receives a book.

"Every kid leaves with a book regardless of winning," she said. " ... Handing out books is the purpose of it."

At the Bingo for Books event, the PTO also sells pizza and soda to raise extra funds.

The PTO's biggest fundraiser is in the fall when students sell items from a catalog such as cookie dough and wrapping paper. The PTO also hosts a fundraiser dinner that includes a silent auction.

"We also have just as much fun having dinner with getting the kids all together," she said. The event has games for the kids.

A makerspace room was one of the large projects that Gussner Elementary PTO raised funds for.

A makerspace is a space where students can make or build items.

"We're the only one in Jamestown who has one that the school didn't pay for," Vigil said.

The makerspace was established in a preexisting room at Gussner. Vigil said Gussner Elementary PTO raised about $6,000 for the makerspace.

"They can expand on some science instead of just reading from the book," she said. "Now they can build things and do some more interactive science or interactive learning than just reading about something."

The makerspace includes standup tables on wheels, magnet walls, a green screen, a Cricut machine and Lego walls, among other items.

Vigil said every teacher who uses the makerspace room teaches science-based classes, but one teacher only teaches a reading and writing class. In an effort to make the room useful for that teacher, a green screen was added.

"We did the green screen thinking they can write a paper, then they can make a background and read their paper or to get them to use the room without having it be necessarily for science," Vigil said.

She said other items are for projects related to STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). For example, kindergarten students read a book and then were assigned a project to do in the makerspace.

"They all got to make a monster to go with the book," she said.

Students might also make an item out of toilet paper, popsicle sticks and a spoon, she said. The room has storage for premade kits where students can be assigned to make items such as a basket that "Little Red Riding Hood" carries.

Other projects that the PTO raised funds for include an asphalt walking path, rollerblades and lockers.

Vigil said the walking track allows the school to have a walking program for students. The students receive a prize after they have walked a certain amount of miles.

The purchase of the rollerblades allows the school to have them all year versus renting them for a month, Vigil said. She said rollerblading is used as a reward or good academics or behavior.

She said new lockers were purchased so every student could have one.

Lech said PTOs allow projects to happen faster without taxpayer funds.

"We might have a vision for what could occur in the district and the PTO allows that to happen sometimes faster because they can support financially to expedite something like that," he said. "A lot of it is supporting our teachers and our students with those needs too."

Vigil said the Gussner Elementary PTO needs more members. She said the organization currently has two staff representatives and seven parents.

"When we have events, parents will volunteer their time to assist such as in the Italian night for dinner, they'll come and help," she said.

Vigil said the PTO members are trying to brainstorm ideas on how to get more people interested in joining the organization.

She said as treasurer she puts in about 10 hours a month.

She said PTO members are involved in a meeting that is held once a month and then help with events.

"It's just really wonderful people that give to our kids and give to our teachers," Lech said. "It's really a great partnership and one that we know is really important."