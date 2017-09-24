Angela Merkel Wins Fourth Term As Chancellor In German Election

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union has come out on top in Germany’s national election on Sunday, according to early exit polls, putting her on the path for a fourth term in power.

Provisional results released by Germany’s Federal Returning Officer show Merkel’s center-right CDU won an estimated 33 percent of the vote, followed by the center-left Social Democratic Party, or SPD, that trailed behind with about 20 percent of the vote. Several other parties managed to cross the 5 percent threshold to enter parliament, including the far-right Alternative for Germany party, pro-business Free Democratic Party and environmentalist Greens.

Merkel will now likely seek to partner with the Free Democrats and Greens to form a government ― an untested alliance known as the “Jamaica coalition” because of the parties’ colors. Another possibility was a continuation of the so-called “grand coalition” between the CDU and the SPD, but the latter decided to rule out any partnership and attempt to rebuild itself as the main opposition party.

Although Merkel’s victory in the vote was fairly certain, the election saw fractures emerge in Germany’s established political landscape as the two largest parties lost seats to smaller political movements. Merkel’s party had the biggest fall, dropping about 8 percent from last election, while the SPD is down 5 percent.

“We expected a better result, that is clear,” Merkel said Sunday night, according to The New York Times. “The good thing is that we will definitely lead the next government.”

The shift was similar to other European elections this year, such as France and the Netherlands, where once prominent mainstream parties suffered major losses. As in those elections, Germany’s vote also resulted in significant gains for the far-right.

The anti-immigration, anti-Islam Alternative for Germany, or AfD, looked to take just under 13 percent of the vote on Sunday, becoming the first far-right party to enter German parliament since World War II. The AfD’s rapid rise since its founding in 2013 has brought once-fringe views back into Germany’s politics, including ethnonationalist ideology that has long been taboo in the country. Post-war Germany had previously shunned far-right parties, as they evoked the trauma and crimes of Nazism.

Establishment politicians like Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, SPD leader Martin Schulz and even Merkel herself all spoke out against the AfD during the campaign. Gabriel went as far as to compare the party to Nazis, a rare and serious accusation in modern German politics.

The AfD campaign relied heavily on criticism of Merkel’s decision to allow over a million asylum seekers into Germany at the height of Europe’s refugee crisis in 2015. Despite facing some backlash to her policy and giving fodder for the far-right, Merkel’s approval ratings rebounded in the ensuing years.

Polling in the weeks leading up to the election put Merkel on pace for an easy victory, holding a double-digit lead over Martin Schulz’ Social Democratic Party. Several other parties, including The Left, Greens and the AfD, hovered above the 5 percent threshold to enter parliament but failed to ever pose a legitimate challenge to Merkel.

The wide margin of the CDU’s win looked unlikely not long ago, when Schulz was contesting Merkel in the polls and pundits wondered whether the SPD could unseat the chancellor. But Merkel instead weathered all challenges, as the SPD drastically dropped off in support and Germans opted for the chancellor’s platform of economic growth and political stability.