Angela Klickner appears in Mesa County Court for a bond hearing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — 31-year-old Angela Klickner turned herself in to local law enforcement after Mesa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for her arrest. Klickner is facing 10 charges, including sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, related to an incident at Landmark Baptist Church where she volunteered from 2022 to 2023.

On Thursday, Angela Klickner appeared in Judge Barrett’s Mesa County courtroom for a bond hearing. Klickner, along with her family, requested the court to lower the bond or allow a Personal Recognizance bond with GPS monitoring. Her family, including Klickner’s four children, wrote letters to the court explaining how much they needed her.

A mother of one of the victims addressed the court on behalf of all the victims and their parents, asking for a higher bond, as they do not feel that GPS monitoring can keep their children safe.

Judge Barrett ruled to keep Klickner’s bail at a $100,000 cash bond. Klickner’s husband stormed out of the courtroom, throwing something to the ground as he walked out. When he returned to the courtroom, Judge Barrett asked him to remain outside for the rest of the hearing.

