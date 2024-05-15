Angela Alsobrooks wins messy Democratic Senate primary in Maryland

GREENBELT, Maryland — Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks won Maryland’s Democratic primary Tuesday, taking her one step closer to making history as the state’s first Black senator.

Alsobrooks, 53, defeated three-term Rep. David Trone, who single-handedly made the contest the most expensive primary election in state history by dropping more than $60 million of his own fortune into the contest. She will take on popular former Gov. Larry Hogan, who won the Republican nomination Tuesday. See full results.