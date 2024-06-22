Angel Lake dam repairs complete, campground reopened

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Work to stabilize one of Nevada’s oldest dams has been completed, and officials have reopened the campground and day use area.

Repairs on cracks in the dam’s face at Angel Lake were finished on schedule Friday, according to Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest officials. The lake sits at an elevation of 8,000 feet, covers 13 surface acres, and has a maximum depth of 35 feet. The dirt-and-rock dam was built in the 1880s.

A view of the dam at Angel Lake. (Photo: Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest)

Equipment on the dam at Angel Lake, shown on June 14, 2024. (Photo: Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest)

Officials had closed access to the campground a week ago and moved equipment onto the dam to make emergency repairs. District Ranger Josh Nicholes said last week that repairs have been more complicated than expected because seepage had created sinkholes on top of the dam.

The area is southwest of Wells, Nevada, where Interstate 80 and U.S. 93 meet. It’s one of the most scenic areas of the state, not far from Lamoille Canyon in the Ruby Mountains. Angel Lake is 6 hours north of Las Vegas.

