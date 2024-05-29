Andy Kim, Sue Altman promote progressive Democratic agenda in Central NJ forum

Rep. Andy Kim, the Burlington County Democrat seeking his party's nomination for U.S. Senate, and Sue Altman, who is challenging Rep. Tom Kean Jr. in New Jersey's 7th Congressional district, met Tuesday with grassroots activists to talk about how they would move a more progressive agenda in Washington forward.

Kim and Altman, along with Tiffany Muller, president of End Citizens United and Let America Vote, held a forum at the Somerset County Library System's Bridgewater facility.

Kim is expected to win the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Bob Menendez and has played a large part in upending the state’s political system with a federal lawsuit that has changed the way New Jersey ballots are designed — at least on the Democratic side.

What did Andy Kim say?

Congressman Andy Kim speaks to the press after he lost the Bergen County Democratic Convention, Monday, March 4, 2024, in Paramus. First Lady Tammy Murphy (not shown) won with more than 60% of the vote.

He highlighted that win by speaking about the impact the line has had on politics and candidates.

“What happens with regard to the county line here in New Jersey, that does have any impact on the kind of policies that are engaged, accountability lawmakers will feel, the kind of power structures that determine what kind of people step up and run for office, what kind of public servants they are and who they feel beholden to, is it party leaders or is it the voters and how does that manifest,” Kim said.

The congressman said that he wanted to have a conversation to make sure he’s “not living in some bubble” because he wants to know where people stand on issues like this since there is “power in the reform agenda” and “it’s not just people in New Jersey who feel like the system is broken.”

What did Sue Altman say?

Altman said money in politics “changes the way you think about power building and the acquisition of resources during the campaign.

“We’re talking about a major industry that politics is, that has a lot of hands in that pot, the least of which is the American people,” she said.

Muller, of End Citizens United, joined the candidates at Tuesday's event. Muller echoed Altman by pointing out projections estimate $10 billion will be spent during the 2024 election cycle.

Watch these NJ primary races: In theprimary, more than the U.S. Senate is at stake

Voters point to big money's influence on politics

The residents who came out to hear the candidates speak noted that they try to get involved on the local level and that they are often faced with apathy in their communities and that they have concerns about election deniers running for office.

Kim said that can be traced back to big money as well because “when people feel like the only people that can participate are the ones who are well off or well connected, it creates that sense of apathy amongst others.”

Altman said she hopes the country is on the precipice of a new generation in politics with a fresh slate of what government is here to do.

“It is public service. It is not a career. It is not a way to get rich,” she said. “It is a public service and we are here for the greater good.”

Katie Sobko covers the New Jersey Legislature. Email: sobko@northjersey.com

