Andy 'Glass House' Biggs has no room to trash Bidens

Public office is not for the faint of heart. Anyone who enters the arena can expect to deal with a political version of the gladiatorial bloodbaths of the Roman Colosseum … only less civilized.

Given that, I have no problem with the not-so-nice things members of the public may say about politicians, or the way some politicians (especially these days) viciously trash other politicians.

But family members of those politicians — at least the ones who do not choose to enter the political fray — should be off limits.

And for the most part, they are. Except to politicians who have no sense of decorum. No empathy. And who have no business throwing stones when they live in glass houses.

For example, Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs.

Is it fair to trash Biden for the sins of his son?

Following the conviction of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter on charges of illegally possessing a firearm, Biggs posted on X, formerly Twitter:

“GUILTY. Accountability for the Biden Crime Family at last?”

Crime family?

Following his conviction, Hunter Biden said he was “disappointed” with the verdict.

But unlike a certain former president — and his toadies, like Biggs — Biden did not claim he was a victim of rigged system, or of “lawfare,” or of a prejudiced judge, or of a weaponized justice department.

He respected the process.

No one trashed Biggs for his son's mistake

Rep. Andy Biggs at a campaign rally

We can’t say the same for Biggs, who tried to pressure then Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers into helping those who wanted to overturn the 2020 election.

And who defied a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee looking into the attack on the Capitol, then demanded that Hunter Biden appear before a committee Biggs sits on in the House.

And besides, Biggs, like President Biden, has a son who acted questionably in the past.

Back in 2009, Biggs’ son was stripped of his duties as a Gilbert police officer for shooting a man in the groin during an off-duty confrontation involving suspected shoplifting.

Biggs hangs with racists: Like it's no big deal

The younger Biggs appealed his demotion and lost. And then took it to court and lost.

His father was not responsible, at all, for his son’s actions. And no one I’m aware tried to smear the politician’s entire household by calling them the Biggs Gun Violence Family.

Pick on politicians, but not their family members

Biggs should know better. He was a member of the Arizona Legislature when Republican Gov. Jan Brewer was in office.

Never once did he or any other politician try to smear Brewer because she had a mentally ill son who was a patient at the state hospital for decades after being found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 1989 sexual assault of a woman.

If anything, Brewer was praised, rightly so, for being open about her family and advocating for the mentally ill.

Adult offspring of famous and not-so-famous individuals make bad choices all the time. But they are their choices, not their parents’ choices.

Hunter Biden made bad choices during his drug addicted days. I do not blame his father for that.

Gilbert police determined Biggs’ son made bad choices in shooting a man. I do not blame his father for that.

Just as I don’t blame Biggs’ son for his father’s inability to recognize the difference.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

For more opinions content, please subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Andy 'Glass House' Biggs has no room to trash Hunter Biden