Androscoggin County arrests: June 14-20, 2024

Jun. 21---- Ali Ali, 36, of 78 College St., Lewiston, on two charges of failure to appear in court and charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violating conditions of release, at 2:40 a.m. Friday, June 14, at 70 River St.

— Nicholas Carlin, 25, homeless, on robbery, aggravated assault and theft charges, at 2:45 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Bonney Park, Auburn.

— Rayira Mucyo, 18, of 110 Pierce St., on charges of assault and refusing to submit to arrest, at 6:45 p.m. Friday, June 14, at 149 Bartlett St.

— Heliclenio Dolozo, 18, of 184 Bartlett St., on charges of assault and refusing to submit to arrest, at 6:45 p.m. Friday, June 14, at 149 Bartlett St.

— Koleta Nygn, 45, listed as homeless, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, at 8:50 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Kennedy Park.

— Ilyas Hassan, 25, listed as homeless, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, at 11:05 a.m. Saturday, June 15, on Walnut Street.

— James Footman, 38, listed as homeless, on a warrant for probation revocation, at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, on Horton Street.

— Jeffrey Morin, 43, listed as homeless, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, at 3:45 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at 127 Oak St.

— Peter Joyce, 50, of 8 Walnut Drive, Westbrook, on a warrant charging failure to pay fines, at 4:25 p.m. Saturday, June 15, on Lisbon Street.

— Austin Kimball, 26, of 4 Yeaton Lane, West Paris, on charges of driving to endanger, failure to stop, seven violations of conditions of release and operating after habitual offender and on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 10:15 p.m. Saturday, June 15, on Lawrence and Sabattus streets.

— Chloe Roberson, 24, of 17 Horton St., on a charge of domestic violence assault, at 3 a.m. Sunday, June 16, at that address.

— Osman Abdikaer, 19, of of 52 Horton St., on a charge of refusing to submit, at 4:30 a.m. Sunday, June 16, on Howard and Pine streets.

— Jonte Chisholm, 90 Ash St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 16, at 171 Park St.

— James Lynch, 36, of 7 Walker Ave., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, at 12:49 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at 99 College St.

— Rui Conde, 38, of 81 Pine St., on warrants charging failure to appear in court, at 2:50 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at 145 College St.

— Darnnell Hairston, 30, of 142 Oxford St., on three charges of unlawful possession of a schedule W drug, at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at 794 Sabattus St.

— Haji Haji, 26, of 108 Pierce St., on charges of disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release and on a probation hold, at 2:20 p.m. Monday, June 17, at that address.

— Kenneth Drake, 32, listed as transient, on charges of drinking in public and refusing to submit to arrest physical force, at 6:08 p.m. Monday, June 17, at 38 Walnut St.

— Shawn Lord, 41, of 23 River Road, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, at 5:06 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, on Pine and Canal streets.

— Ali Sheikh, 63, of 79 Maple St., on a charge of violating a protection order, at midnight Wednesday, June 19, at that address.

— Wayne Rucker, 43, of 22 Park St., on a charge of criminal trespass, at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at 298 Main St.

— Jessica Bolduc, 34, of 41 Walnut St., on a warrant charging two counts of violating bail, at 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at 21 Bradley St.

— Anjelka Cray, 32, of 41 Walnut St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at 21 Bradley St.

— Cora Lane, 35, of 1565 Main St., Sabattus, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, on Pine Street.

— Nurto Hassan, 29, of 310 Bates St., on a charge of criminal trespass, at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at 249 Main St.

— Kevin Shramek, 56, listed as homeless, on a warrant charging violating a protection order, at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Howe and Ash streets.

— Timothy Page, 43, of 76 Page Road, Poland, on charges of unlawful drug trafficking and unlawful drug possession, at 7:44 p.m. 7:44 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at 1200 Main St.

— Tyler Page, 37, of 35 Page Road, Poland, on a charge of violating conditions of release, at 8:07 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at 1200 Main St.

— Amber Hitchcock, 34, of 49 Ash St., Lewiston, on charges of aggravated assault, assault and violating conditions of release, at 10:31 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Bonney Park.

— Jacob Gosselin, 43, of 8 Laurel Ave., on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release, at 5:57 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at that address.

— Lana Alrubaye, 20, of 238 Park St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, at 11:51 p.m. Sunday, June 16, on Lake Shore Drive.

— Roger Gagnon, 65, of 46 High St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court and on a charge of violation of bail, at 10:48 p.m. Monday, June 17, at that address.

— Charles Brewster, 43, of 93 West Loop, Livermore Falls, on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order, at 7:16 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at 93 West Loop, Livermore Falls, by the Livermore Falls Police Department.

— Christopher Coolidge, 33, 73 Lewiston St., Mechanic Falls, on a failure to appear warrant, at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at 16 Pleasant St., Mechanic Falls, by the Mechanic Falls Police Department.

— Danielle Adams, 37, of Farmington, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, at 9:53 p.m. Friday, June 14, on Main and Church streets, Livermore Falls, by the Livermore Falls Police Department.

— Kalvin Mitchell, 53, of 45 Highland Ave., Livermore Falls, on a warrant charging two failures to appear in court, at 12:13 p.m. Saturday, June 15, on Depot Street, Livermore Falls, by the Livermore Falls Police Department.

— Jessica Sappington, 42, listed as homeless, on a warrant charging violation of bail, at 5:34 a.m. Sunday, June 16, in Poland, by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department.

— Hayley Rodway, 32, of 19 Spring St., Lisbon, on a warrant charging violation of bail, at 4:10 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at that address, by the Lisbon Police Department.

— Stephen Manchester, 34, listed as homeless, on charges of assault and criminal threatening, at 3:59 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at 72 Elm St., Mechanic Falls, by the Mechanic Falls Police Department.

— Kayla Bruce, 36, of 15 Valley View, Sabattus, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, at 10:33 p.m. Sunday, June 16, in Sabattus, by the Sabattus Police Department.

— Sheldon Lepalla, 36, of 212 North Dagget Hill Road, Greene, on charges of domestic violence, criminal mischief and criminal restraint, at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 17, at 2 Turner St., Auburn, by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department.

— Rebecca Normand, 48, listed as transient, on a warrant charging two failures to appear in court, at 2:16 p.m. Monday, June 17, at 45 Vermont Ave., Greene, by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department.

— John Fortin, 40, listed as transient, on charges of unlawful possession of schedule drugs and violating conditions of release and on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, at 2:16 p.m. Monday, June 17, at 45 Vermont Ave., Greene, by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department.

— John Labbe, 59, of 231 Little Wilson Pond Road, Turner, on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing the report of a crime, at 3:52 p.m. Monday, June 17, at 227 Little Wilson Pond Road, Turner, by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department.

— Charles Brewster, 43, of 63 West Loop, Livermore Falls, on a warrant charging violation of a protective order, at 5:56 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at 780 Auburn Road, by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department.

— Jacqueline Lemieux, 40, of 17 Hunton Loop, Livermore Falls, on a warrant charging two thefts by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating conditions of release, at 3:14 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at that address, by the Livermore Falls Police Department.

— Brandi Clark, 47, of 71 Dixon Road, Wales, on charges of assault and driving while intoxicated, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, on Pond Road, Wales, by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department.

— John Edwards, 52, of 15 North Main St., Mechanic Falls, on charges of driving with a suspended license and criminal speeding, at 8:24 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, on Sabattus Road, Sabattus, by Sabattus police.

— William Deschenes, 46, of 2 Beatley St., Lisbon, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, at 11:09 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at 580 Lisbon St., Lisbon, by Lisbon police.

— Derek Bourdon, 43, listed as transient, on a charge of unlawful drug possession, at 8:28 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at that address, by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department.

— John Raymond, 58, of 69 Crowley Road, Sabattus, on charges of vehicle burglary and refusing to submit to arrest, at 2:39 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at 14 Dube Drive, Sabattus, by Sabattus police.

Copy the Story Link

Gov. Mills faults judge in Auburn rampage that left at least two dead

Attorney general says man fired 15 shots at Portland officers before his death in I-295 shootout