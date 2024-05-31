Andrew Weissmann: Trump’s conduct, lack of remorse could impact sentencing
Andrew Weissman, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department, Harry Litman, former U.S. Attorney, Susanne Craig, New York Times Investigative Reporter, and Vaughn Hillyard, NBC News Correspondent joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss what comes next for ex-President Donald Trump who is now a convict, and how is lack of remorse and combative behavior throughout the trial could impact his sentencing.