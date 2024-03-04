Andrew Scott's Netflix series Ripley releases new trailer

Netflix has released an extended trailer for Ripley, starring Andrew Scott in the role of conman Tom Ripley.

An adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's 1955 novel The Talented Mr Ripley, the stunning black-and-white series follows Scott's grifter as he scams his way to a life of riches in 1960s Italy.

Hired by a wealthy man to bring back home his errant son Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn), Tom quickly becomes enamoured with the man's opulent lifestyle. So much, in fact, he plots to take Dickie's identity and never go back to New York.

Netflix

Related: BBC responds to "misjudged" controversial Andrew Scott interview

The new clip sees Tom eerily repeating Dickie's sentences in the mirror. Meanwhile, Dickie's friend Marge Sherwood (Dakota Fanning) senses there's something rotten lurking behind Tom's perfect composure and so alerts both Dickie and the authorities, to no avail.

"Tom is one of those people who take advantage of people," Marge says in the clip. "He's taking advantage of Dickie."

While Dickie doesn't seem too concerned about Marge's suspicions, Tom grows increasingly nervous as she breathes down his neck.

Netflix

Related: Andrew Scott spoiled The Traitors for Paul Mescal

"I have no idea what you're talking about," the protagonist tells Marge in another scene, his calm facade quietly crumbling.



It seems that Marge isn't the only one reading through Tom's lies, as a character played by Eliot Sumner finds the protagonist's false IDs and demands an explanation.



As the Italian police also keep up with him when Dickie disappears, Tom has a few reasons to look over his shoulder.

Netflix

Related: Andrew Haigh responds to Andrew Scott's All of Us Strangers BAFTA snub

The eight-episode series is written and directed by The Night Of's Steven Zaillian, who also penned the scripts of Schindler's List, Gangs of New York and The Irishman.

Ripley will be available to stream on Netflix from April 4.

You Might Also Like