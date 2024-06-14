Andrew Roy is vice president and London bureau chief for CBS News and oversees all editorial coverage, newsgathering and correspondents out of Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Canada and Asia. He is based out of the CBS News London bureau.



A global newsroom leader with more than three decades in international journalism, Roy joined CBS News from the BBC after spending 34 years as a producer and news executive. Most recently, Roy was head of foreign news for BBC TV, radio and digital, where he led international news coverage for one of the largest news organizations in the world. As head of the foreign news division, Roy oversaw several hundred staff in bureaus around the world. Prior to that role, he served as the head of BBC World News Channel where he oversaw the news channel's editorial programming and operations. Roy also has oversight of the CBS News and BBC editorial partnership that he helped form prior to joining the network in 2022.



Throughout his career, Roy has covered a wide range of global news events, from the elections of popes and presidents, multiple military conflicts including the wars in Bosnia, Somalia, and Iraq and natural disasters such as the Indonesian tsunami, among others. Since joining CBS News, Roy has overseen the network's coverage in Israel and Gaza following the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks, Ukraine as Russia's war continues, as well as the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the coronation of King Charles III in the U.K.



During his tenure with the BBC, Roy additionally served as Europe bureau chief (2001-2005) in Brussels, North America bureau chief (1994-2001) in Washington, D.C., and senior newsgathering producer in London (1987-1994). Roy began his career in 1984 as a radio reporter for Radio NZ News in New Zealand.



Roy earned a Master of Arts degree in English literature from the University of Canterbury, New Zealand. He lives in the U.K.

