Andres KOAT 7 Weather Forecast for April 7 2024
In 2024, there's no reason to be driving around without a dash cam. Here are the 5 best-selling options on Amazon right now.
They'll soothe rough skin, no pricey pedicure required, fans rave: 'Didn’t think I would be so blown away by the results.'
BMW experimented with a V16-powered, E38-derived flagship sedan in the early 1990s. The ultra-luxurious sedan and its engine were both canceled.
The actress says it's 'deeply, deeply hydrating' — and more than 23,000 Amazon reviewers agree.
The Bloodline capped off WrestleMania Night 1 with a win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that will impact Night 2's main event.
Mark your calendar: Target Circle Week begins Sunday, April 7 and runs through Saturday, April 13.
The UFC heavyweight champion addressed the allegations, saying the encounter ended amicably.
The 13-member class will be inducted in August.
Cleveland Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber will undergo reconstructive surgery on his right elbow, ending his 2024 season.
St. Louis is the best US market for first-time homebuyers in 2024, Zillow announced this week in its list of the 10 best cities for new buyers.
April 7 marks six months since Hamas unleashed a deadly and unprecedented attack on Israel, which subsequently declared war against the militant group. Here's where the conflict stands.
The stories you need to start your day: Trump suffers legal setbacks, NCAA women’s Final Four begins and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Preliminary local forecasts in 15 states along the so-called path of totality show viewing the highly-anticipated celestial event may be a problem for some, less so for others.
An earthquake rattled the northeastern U.S. on Friday.
Christian Bale is the second of three actors to portray the monstrous character in a string of new interpretations.
These devices have a high convenience factor.
French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
This flowy frock also has pockets and can be worn for a day out, to dinner and more.
The Astros right-hander made sure everyone learned his name by throwing the first no-no of 2024.
The Carolina Panthers signed defensive tackle Derrick Brown to a four-year contract extension reportedly worth $96 million. Last season, Brown set a single-season record for tackles by a defensive lineman.