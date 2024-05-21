Andrea Salinas faces Republican, Democratic challengers in 6th District primary

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sixth Congressional District incumbent Andrea Salinas will face challengers from both sides of the aisle in Oregon’s primary election.

The Democratic challenger is Cody Reynolds and Republican challengers include Mike Erickson and David Russ.

The Sixth District includes Polk and Yamhill counties, as well as parts of Marion, Clackamas, and Washington counties.

Salinas won the seat during the 2022 midterm election for Oregon’s newly created District, defeating Republican Mike Erickson, a businessman.

A population boom made Oregon one of just six states to gain a House seat following the 2020 census. The state’s population jumped by more than 10% in the past decade to more than 4.2 million people, giving it a new congressional district for the first time in 40 years.

Salinas’ Democratic challenger, Cody Reynolds, is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, with a career background in military and finance.

Republican challenger David Russ previously served as mayor of Dundee and was a city council member for the city. He also serves on the Yamhill County Parkway Committee, Dundee’s Urban Renewal Agency, and the Yamhill County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council.

